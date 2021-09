Brest will host Paris Saint-Germain on Friday afternoon from the Stade-Francis-Le Ble. All of the fans are patiently waiting for Messi to take the field for PSG but we might have to wait a little longer to see him suit up for Paris Saint-Germain. PSG is coming off a 4-2 victory in their first game back and will look to keep that momentum going until Messi takes the field. Brest will be looking to get back to their winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Rennes.