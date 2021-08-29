Flash Flood Warning issued for Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Niagara FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN NIAGARA COUNTY At 243 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lewiston, Youngstown, Sanborn, Fort Niagara State Park, Wilson, Ransomville, Model City and Cambria Center. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED