Have you ever walked near a lake, river, or pond and either noticed a pungent odor or a green paint-like appearance on top of the water? That could be a strong indication the water contains a harmful algal bloom (HAB). These can be common in freshwater sources in Kansas during the summer months where blue-green algae thrive. When this algae becomes stressed, as it is an organism that lives in the water, or dies, it produces and releases toxins that can be harmful to both humans and animals that come into contact with this contaminated water source. When the algae is dense, it is known as an algae bloom.