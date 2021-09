The entertainment industry was met with heartbreaking news on Sunday, with confirmation that legendary actor and phillanthropist Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91. The actor reportedly passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, August 29, 2021, surrounded by his family. In the hours since Asner's passing was first reported, many have taken to social media to share tributes to him and his decades-long career, which include playing Lou Grant across the Mary Tyler Moore Show franchise, voicing Carl Fredericksen in Disney/Pixar's Up, and portraying Santa in 2003's Elf.