Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Two OC community college districts to require vaccinations for students, employees

By Alicia Robinson
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of Orange County’s community college districts have joined the UC and Cal State systems in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees. Trustees for the Coast (including Coastline, Golden West and Orange Coast colleges) and the North Orange County (including Cypress and Fullerton colleges and North Orange Continuing Education) districts voted recently to mandate that faculty, staff and students attending on-campus classes show they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they get approval for a medical or religious exemption.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Orange County, CA
Education
Orange County, CA
Health
County
Orange County, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullerton College#Cypress College#The Districts#Oc Community#Uc#Cal State#Public Affairs#Www Nocccd Edu Covid19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy