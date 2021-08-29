Two OC community college districts to require vaccinations for students, employees
Two of Orange County’s community college districts have joined the UC and Cal State systems in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees. Trustees for the Coast (including Coastline, Golden West and Orange Coast colleges) and the North Orange County (including Cypress and Fullerton colleges and North Orange Continuing Education) districts voted recently to mandate that faculty, staff and students attending on-campus classes show they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they get approval for a medical or religious exemption.www.ocregister.com
