Under the Radar Draft Pick: Kenny Yeboah, TE, NY Jets

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Kenny Yeboah was not actually a draft selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was an UDFA signing with the NY Jets. The 6’4”, 250 lb TE out of Temple/Ole Miss has struggled in the preseason, but his Hail Mary grab at the end of the Jets’ most recent preseason game highlighted the potential of the young TE.

