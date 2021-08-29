Notre Dame football: Irish bye week at the perfect time in 2021

Auburn University’s “it couple” is getting all the attention before the Tigers football team starts the 2021 season. Quarterback Bo Nix will play at the Jordan-Hare Stadium an engaged man after the same stadium was the backdrop for his cute proposal. Fans, of course, want to know who Bo Nix’s fiancée is. Tigers Nation might be familiar with Izzy Smoke, Nix’s soon-to-be wife. The adorable couple has been gaining attention on social media, and surely fans will be keeping an eye out for her on game day. Especially with Nix’s recent revelation about proposing. We reveal more about Nix’s relationship with Izzy Smoke right here.