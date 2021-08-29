Cancel
Buccaneers: We’re OK as long as we don’t start the backups

By David Breidenbach
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot hanging on the how the Buccaneers starters would do in the first half of their 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans Saturday night. What if the starters didn’t play well? What if the offense couldn’t get on track? What if Todd Bowles forgot how to coach? What if Bruce Arians’ master plan for handling the three preseason games? What if, what if, what if?

thepewterplank.com

FanSided

FanSided

Tom Brady
Antonio Brown
Jaydon Mickens
#Texans#American Football#Bucs#Rooks
