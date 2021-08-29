Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Harrison Smith, Vikings agree to four-year extension

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Smith said all offseason his goal was to remain in Minnesota. But heading into the final year of the five-year extension he signed with the team in 2016, Smith acknowledged the business side of the NFL. Smith got his wish, and the Vikings will retain their Pro Bowl safety...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Golic Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Radio#Pro Bowl#American Football#Espn Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Nebraska Star RB Released By NFL Team

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL teams were forced to make final cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The Minnesota Vikings made some notable moves to get their roster down to their 53-man limit, including the release of defensive end Everson Griffen, running back Ameer Abdullah, long snapper Andrew DePaola, offensive guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Tye Smith.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings expected to reunite with an old friend

After he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, quarterback Sean Mannion is reportedly expected to return to the Minnesota Vikings. When Mike Zimmer was asked on Wednesday if he was comfortable with rookie Kellen Mond being the No. 2 quarterback this season, the Minnesota Vikings head coach responded with an unconvincing, “um, right now. We’ll see what happens in the next few days.”
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Add RB Depth, Cut Players

The biggest news of the day, understandably, is the Everson Griffen signing. The veteran edge rusher will take on a rotational role on the Vikings’ defensive line, offering Zim yet another weapon for his third down packages. The Griffen deal wasn’t the only roster move for the day. As we...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Why the Vikings Released Everson Griffen

Tuesday’s roster cutdowns manifested themselves in a strange fashion. After the final cuts came in, it would be easy to have questions. Why isn’t there a long snapper? Is it really wise to cut Ameer Abdullah? Wait, does that say Everson Griffen?!. It would be extremely difficult to justify keeping...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Backup Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any questions about who’ll be their starting quarterback, as Kirk Cousins is clearly the best option on the roster. When it comes to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, though, there isn’t as much clarity. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond competed throughout training...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everyone made the same joke about Vikings cutting Everson Griffen

Days after re-signing him, the Minnesota Vikings released edge rusher Everson Griffen on Tuesday. Over a week ago, the Minnesota Vikings and edge rusher Everson Griffen mended the broken bridge after he opted out of his contract last year and agreed to terms on a reunion for the upcoming season. For those Vikings fans looking forward to Griffen making the 53-man roster were dealt a punch to the gut on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLchatsports.com

With new contract, Harrison Smith eyes ending his career with Vikings

The longer Harrison Smith has played for Mike Zimmer, the more he has learned about the defensive backs who, the coach likes to remind him, still rank higher on Zimmer's all-time list than Smith does. "He's always kind of let me know that Darren Woodson was his guy. His best...
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith undergoes knee surgery, will miss substantial time in 2021, per report

The smiles didn't last too long for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After having secured two-time All-Pro safety Harrison Smith to a sizable four-year deal, they got some [more] bad news on the injury front. Irv Smith, the team's starting tight end, was set to undergo surgery to repair meniscus damage in his knee, coach Mike Zimmer confirmed on Monday. It was initially unclear what the timetable for return would be on Smith, but with the regular-season opener set to kick off for the Vikings on Sept. 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith's odds of recovering in time for that weren't promising.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Cam Newton Makes No Sense For the Minnesota Vikings

Steps back in the pocket, looks left, looks right, Justin Jefferson wide open across the field, Cam Newton steps up and…it’s about five yards short of his feet. Weeoow, weeow, weeow, watch out Minnesota Vikings fans, that’s the sound of 2021 pulling you over. Slow Down. Newton, who was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday has quickly become the subject of Vikings Twitter and message boards. Despite our desperate need for a backup, he makes absolutely no sense for this football team. Remember the pure excitement we had in 2010 when we couldn’t be happier for anything at the quarterback position not named Christian Ponder. Well, Cam Newton might as well be post-Eagles Donovan McNabb, but instead of the Campbell’s Soup belly, he’s sporting an array of top hats.
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings News: Harrison Smith’s HUGE Contract Extension & Irv Smith MAJOR Injury Update

Minnesota Vikings news today surrounds the huge news that 5-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith has agreed to a contract extension with the Vikings. Smith signed a 4-year extension worth $64 million to stay in Minnesota, making him the second-highest paid safety in the NFL behind Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams. Also in today’s Vikings news, tight end Irv Smith will likely miss the start of the 2021 NFL season. Smith underwent surgery for a meniscus injury. Smith had 365 yards and 5 touchdowns in his second NFL season in 2020. Host Tom Downey runs through the news on today’s Vikings video.
NFLDaily Norseman

NFL Roster Cuts: Minnesota Vikings release Dakota Dozier

On Tuesday, as a part of their final cuts, the Minnesota Vikings released a player that was starting for them on the offensive line just a season ago. According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have released guard Dakota Dorsett Dozier as a part of their final cuts. As a longer-tenured NFL player, I believe that means he is not subject to waivers and can sign somewhere else immediately.
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Vikings? OG Ezra Cleveland Breakout Season? | Minnesota Vikings Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for Vikings? Kirk Cousins is coming off one of the best seasons a Vikings QB has ever had statistically. However the backup option right now is rookie Kellen Mond. Could Cam Newton bring some much needed veteran help to the Vikings QB room? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Vikings rumors. After spending his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings at right guard, Ezra Cleveland was moved over to the left side of the offensive line to help shore up the Vikings in the trenches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy