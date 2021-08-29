Cancel
NFL

Ravens lose J.K. Dobbins to torn ACL

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the entire 2021 season. Dobbins has suffered a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It didn’t look good when Dobbins was carted off in Saturday night’s preseason game, and an MRI today confirmed the diagnosis. Dobbins had 134 carries for 805 yards...

Gus Edwards
Adam Schefter
