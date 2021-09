LOMA LINDA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was killed Saturday evening in a solo-vehicle crash in the Loma Linda area. The victim, whose identity was not released, was a resident of San Bernardino. He was the sole occupant in a 2007 Mini Cooper he drove north on Mountain View Avenue from Barton Road. Deputies say the car continued at a high rate of speed and lost control north of the intersection at Redlands Boulevard. It was then that the car traveled onto the shoulder of Mountain View and collided with a fire hydrant and power pole. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to call deputies M. Harrison and S. Chau at (909) 387-3545.