New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Police: North End Station Not Closing

By Tim Weisberg
 4 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — While there are indeed changes coming to the staffing of the New Bedford Police Department’s North End station, it will remain open and actively staffed. An email was reportedly sent out to officers with the New Bedford Police Department on Friday afternoon from Chief Paul Oliveira informing them of staffing changes at Station 3, located at 781 Ashley Boulevard. The email stated that as of this Thursday, September 2, at 4 p.m. there would no longer be desk officers assigned to Station 3.

