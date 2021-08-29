2020 Census: Howard County gains population between 2010-2020

The Howard County Courthouse on June 16, 2017. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Fresh off the Great Recession, a 2008 Forbes article deemed Kokomo the third “fastest-dying town” in the U.S. due to decreasing incomes and in-migration numbers in large part because of the economic struggles of Howard County’s largest employer, Chrysler.

At the time, the designation was understandable. During the height of the Great Recession, unemployment in the county was high (20.2% at the peak) and stayed above 10% until 2012 as its top employer — then-Chrysler — filed for and emerged from bankruptcy proceedings. Notably, per the census, the county lost 2,212 (2.6%) in population between 2000 and 2010, and the census projected the county would lose an additional 0.2% of people between 2010 and 2020.

But since the Great Recession, the county and its leaders have ramped up quality-of-life improvements, including a revitalized downtown, an urban infill program, a municipal stadium, created and expanded its trails and more in an effort to attract new residents and keep the ones it already has.

The efforts, so far, are working.

Howard County has 83,658 residents as of April 1, 2020, according to census numbers released earlier this month. That’s a 1.1% increase compared to the county’s 2010 population of 82,752.

The 2020 census figure is still lower than the county’s 2000 population of 84,964 and its peak population of 86,896 recorded in the 1980 census.

But local officials say the 2020 census is proof the last decade of investing in quality of life amenities is paying off.

Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said local officials saw that researchers from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business were projecting the county’s population to decrease to a little more than 74,000 by 2050 due to an aging population, and because of that, they set a goal: to not let that happen.

So far the city and county are bucking those projections.

“It took a true concerted effort between city government and county government and other local organizations ... we just all came together and said ‘Let’s focus on quality of life issues that will make people want to live and raise their families in our community,’” Wyman said. “We have great school systems, we have low crime, we have awesome amenities like the Municipal Stadium, the Jackrabbits, our trail systems are unbelievable, our parks are unbelievable. Those are all things that make people want to live in a community.”

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore had similar things to say when asked why he thought the population saw an increase over the last decade.

“The increase in Census numbers proves that many of the investments focused on improving and expanding Kokomo/Howard County’s quality of life and quality of place are paying off,” Moore said in an email.

Kokomo’s 2020 population is 59,604, according to the 2020 census. That’s more than the 58,020 the census estimated the city’s population to be in 2019.

The city’s 2010 population was 45,468, but that was before successful annexation efforts in 2012, 2014 and 2018, which pushed the census’ 2019 “base estimate” population for the city to 58,187. The 2020 census numbers suggest there is natural population growth happening in Kokomo not taking into account the artificial growth of its recent annexations.

Additionally, the town of Greentown saw its population decline from 2,415 in 2010 to 2,370 in 2020, while Russiaville saw its population increase from 1,094 in 2010 to 1,319 in 2020.

Howard County’s population growth as a whole, while modest, is notable given that the majority of counties in the state — 49 out of 92 — lost population in the last decade. Miami (2.5%), Cass (2.78%) and Tipton (3.6%) counties all lost population from 2010 to 2020.

STATEWIDE

While the majority of the state’s counties lost population, the state’s total population added 301,726 residents since 2010 — a 4.7% increase — and was home to nearly 6.8 million residents as of April 1, 2020. That’s a lower percentage increase than the nation as a whole, which saw total population grow 7.4% over the decade to reach 331.4 million, but larger than neighboring states, such as Illinois (-0.1%), Kentucky (3.8%), Ohio (2.3%) and Michigan (2%).

Large Indiana cities and counties, especially those in central Indiana, unsurprisingly saw the most growth in the past decade.

The state’s five fastest-growing counties all bordered Marion County. They are: Hamilton County with a 26.5% increase between 2010 and 2020, followed by Boone (25%), Hendricks (20.2%), Johnson (15.8%) and Hancock (14.%) counties.

The state’s biggest losers in population were five rural counties. They are: Switzerland (-8.3%), Greene (-7.1%) Parke (-6.8%), Pulaski (-6.6%) and Randolph (-6.4%) counties.

The state’s metro areas continue to grow. The 11-county Indianapolis Metro Area saw a population growth of 223,163 residents between 2010 and 2020, an 11.8% increase.

Other fast-growing state metro areas include Lafayette (6.7%), Fort Wayne (7.6%), Columbus (7.1%) and the Indiana portion of the Louisville metro (6.2 percent).

The only metro areas to lose population over the decade are Terre Haute (-2.1%) and Muncie (-4.9%)