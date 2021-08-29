Cancel
Krystal Bonds With Jinyoung’s Dad At His House In “Police University”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJinyoung and Krystal to get one step closer on the next episode of “Police University”!. “Police University” is a new KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with a student who happens to be a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.

