Krystal Bonds With Jinyoung’s Dad At His House In “Police University”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” released a behind-the-scenes video from the final episode!. In the new making-of video, Ahn Nae Sang talks about how he doesn’t like the scene of his character’s betrayal. He shares, “I’m really going to go crazy.” GOT7’s Jinyoung comes to comfort Ahn Nae Sang by hugging him tightly from behind. Ahn Nae Sang pretends to complain, “They’re filming this. They’re filming all of this. We’re going to be captured in the making-of video. It’s been exposed that I’m an oldster. It was a secret.” Jinyoung continues to massage Ahn Nae Sang’s shoulders as the other actor states, “Just stop now.”