Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Top Gun Maverick: Tom Cruise Wasn't Going to Make the Sequel Unless Val Kilmer Was in It

By Wesley LeBlanc
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Gun: Maverick producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, has revealed that Tom Cruise insisted Val Kilmer return as Iceman for the sequel. This news comes by way of People, which reports that Bruckheimer said Cruise was the driving force behind getting Kilmer back as Iceman in the Top Gun sequel. Now, more...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kilmer
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Kelly Mcgillis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#The Maverick#Iceman#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What is Val Kilmer’s Net Worth?

Born on December 31, 1959, Val Kilmer is an actor who used to be one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars in the 90s. His father, Eugene Dorris Kilmer, who unfortunately passed away in 1993, was an aerospace equipment distributor and real estate developer. Val’s mother, Gladys Swanette, belonged to a Swedish family but was born in Indiana in 1928. Although he was raised in an affluent household in Los Angeles, his life was far from perfect. When Val was only 8-years-old, Eugene and Gladys got divorced.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Cher says relationship with Val Kilmer didn’t work as they are both ‘alpha males’

Cher has opened up about her one-time relationship with actor Val Kilmer. The stars dated in the 1980s, where the pair raised many eyebrows as Cher was 13 years older than Kilmer. The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer told People Magazine that she and the Top Gun actor called themselves Sid and Ethel.“Val didn’t want to yell ‘Cher’ and I didn’t want to yell ‘Val,’” Cher said. “We also called ourselves Valus Maximus and Cherus Reprimandus. It was just kind of who I was in the household. Of course he was Maximus, come on.”The duo met at...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Is Val Kilmer Really of Cherokee Descent?

People are fascinated with their ancestral history. It's definitely an advantage to understand your genealogy from a medical perspective; knowing your family's history could help you to nip any potential health issues in the bud so you can get ahead of them. From an emotional perspective, it could also be great to know of the tribulations your elders went through the next time you feel like berating a Starbucks employee for getting your drink order wrong.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why People Don't Want To Work With Val Kilmer

Horrible co-workers... we've all had them. Whether it's a bad attitude, sloppy work, or just plain annoying habits (do you need to click your pencil every two seconds, Linda?!), everyone has that one person they'd rather never share a cubicle with again. And in Hollywood, it seems like that nightmare colleague is none other than Val Kilmer.
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Listen to Val Kilmer Use AI to Reconstruct His Voice After Losing It to Throat Cancer

In 2015, actor Val Kilmer lost his voice during his treatment for throat cancer, effectively ending his career. But now, thanks to AI technology, he can speak again. Kilmer teamed up with Sonantic, a U.K.-based software firm that uses AI to copy voices for actors and film studios, to digitally reconstruct his voice. And in a recently released YouTube video, we can finally hear the finished product.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Listen to Val Kilmer Get His Voice Back with AI Technology

Communication is absolutely important when it comes to human beings, and a communication breakdown can keep people from being understood in a very big way. Val Kilmer, who found his voice ruined after a bout with throat cancer, has been seen as one of the most interesting actors throughout the years and has also been noted as one of those that has enchanted and impressed many people with his looks, his acting, and his voice. When he lost the latter it appeared as though he might have lost just about everything, but while many people remember him quite easily, Sonantic has helped him to retrieve that which he lost, which has been one way that he’s been defined for so many years. How far he’ll go with this is difficult to say but if he can use this professionally then it’s possible that he might be able to get back on screen and do his thing once again since it would appear that he’s far from done when it comes to acting. It’s still intriguing to think of how effective he might be given that it’s bound to take time and effort to make this work, but he appears determined to keep pushing.
MilitaryIGN

The Navy Stopped Tom Cruise from Flying an Actual Jet in Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise was barred by the Navy from flying an actual F-18 Super Hornet jet in Top Gun: Maverick, even though he pilots several other aircraft in the sequel. According to USA Today, Jerry Bruckheimer, who co-produced the original Top Gun, spoke to Empire Magazine about the long-awaited sequel. He hinted that fans can expect plenty of thrilling action sequences in the movie, as glimpsed in the trailers, with Cruise piloting a P-51 and various other helicopters and aircraft — bar Maverick's F-18 jet.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shows Off Bloody Large Fish in Rare Picture

In the photo shared to celebrate Captain Jack Vasilaros' latest milestone, 26-year-old Connor Cruise is seen standing on a fishing boat next to his birthday friend. AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son has given fans a special treat. When celebrating Captain Jack Vasilaros' latest milestone, Connor Cruise shared a rare picture of himself and his birthday pal in which they held a bloody large fish during their fishing trip.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Tom Cruise Was ‘Driving Force’ Behind Val Kilmer’s ‘Top Gun 2’ Role: He Was ‘Adamant’ Val Return

Val Kilmer is having something of a comeback moment with the buzzy release of the documentary “Val” on Amazon Prime Video, and next up for the actor is a return to “Top Gun” by reprising the role of (now Admiral) Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Specifics on Kilmer’s “Top Gun” reprisal remain under wraps, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently told People magazine that it was Cruise himself who fought to include Kilmer in the sequel. Kilmer’s career took a pause after the actor lost the ability to speak in 2014 due to throat cancer treatment. “[Tom...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bourne Actor Matt Damon Shares A+ Tom Cruise Story About Doing His Own Stunts For Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise is known far and wide as the actor who always does his own stunts. With each new iteration of the Mission: Impossible franchise, one of the biggest questions isn't what will happen to the lead character Ethan Hunt, but what wild thing will the actor that plays him do next. Those wild things have included climbing the sides of sheer buildings, holding on to the side of airplanes as they take off, and even performing HALO skydiving jumps. Matt Damon, who has been part of his own action franchise with the Jason Bourne films, has not put his body on the line quite like that-- but he has a great story about just how Tom Cruise is able to do it.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Featuring Real-Life Fighter Pilots, Val Kilmer’s Son Reveals

During a recent interview, legendary actor Val Kilmer’s son revealed that the upcoming Top Gun sequel will feature real-life fighter pilots as extras in the movie. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the original 1986 film. More than 30 years after its release, the sequel will hit theaters later next year after multiple delays.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sorry, Tom Cruise Fans, Top Gun: Maverick And Mission: Impossible 7 Are Being Delayed Again

Well, folks, it seems we’ve entered another round of movies delays. Last month saw Sony Pictures pushing Venom: Let There Be Carnage back a few weeks, as well as selling Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to Amazon, with the animated movie’s drop date still to be revealed. Now word’s come in that we’ll have to wait even longer for Tom Cruise’s next two movies, as Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have been delayed yet again.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Top Gun: Maverick's Val Kilmer Has Had His Voice Reconstructed Through An Official AI, And The Results Are Amazing

Val Kilmer’s return to the Top Gun franchise was somewhat of a miracle. Several years ago, the actor seemingly disappeared from the public eye as reports surfaced of his throat cancer diagnosis. This led many to call his acting career into question, including his participation in Top Gun: Maverick. Despite all that, Kilmer has managed to keep working while dealing with his health issues. With the Top Gun sequel months away, the Birthday Cake star decided to unleash an unexpected gift for his fans – the return of his voice. It was reconstructed through AI with amazing results viewers should hear.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Tom Cruise Defies Gravity in 'Mission: Impossible 7,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Footage at CinemaCon

CinemaCon attendees had an action-packed morning viewing footage from Paramount’s Tom Cruise starrers “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Tom Cruise didn’t appear in person, but was onscreen for Paramount’s presentation in Las Vegas on Thursday. For “Mission: Impossible 7,” Cruise appeared on video describing the harrowing motorcycle stunt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy