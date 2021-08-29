Cancel
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'good to go' for Week 1 against Buccaneers

Dak Prescott will be on the field come Week 1. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jones' comments come after Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said earlier in the week that Prescott was no longer limited in practice and was "just playing ball."

Prescott has not played since he suffered a broken ankle during Week 5 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants. Then during training camp, he suffered a shoulder strain that resulted in the Cowboys taking his training slow and steady this summer.

Prescott's ankle injury caused concern that he wouldn't be signed to a long-term deal, but the Cowboys handed him a four-year, $160 million contract, making him the fourth-highest-paid athlete in the world, according to Forbes (via NBC Dallas-Fort Worth).

In Prescott's absence last season, the Dallas offense struggled mightily as the Cowboys finished 6-10, third in the NFC East, and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

With Prescott back on the field in 2021, the Cowboys have a solid chance to win the division and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018. However, the franchise opens the season as underdogs against the Bucs, according to BetMGM, so America's Team might get off to a rough start.

