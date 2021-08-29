Cancel
High School

High School Football Game of the Week

By Tucker Via
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 2 game of the week will be a top 10 battle as Huntington goes on the road to face Hurricane. Both schools are coming off very impressive victories. Last week, #11 Huntington played host to #7 Parkersburg and took care of business in convincing fashion. QB Gavin Lochow was responsible for three first half touchdowns and never looked back. Huntington won the game 47-7. While Huntington was dismantling Parkersburg, Hurricane was playing host to Winfield. The schools are just 15 minutes away from each other, making it an electric venue. Hurricane’s offense shined, but the best performance came from the defensive side. Linebacker Brogan Brown racked up 17 total tackles. Hurricane won the game 48-10.

