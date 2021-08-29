Cancel
Corey Taylor Has ‘Three Songs Left’ to Record for New Slipknot Album

By Bryan Rolli
96.5 The Rock
 5 days ago
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has not been shy about the agony he endured after testing positive for COVID-19. Recently, the singer also revealed that the illness halted his progress on Slipknot's new album, for which he has nearly finished recording vocals. In a virtual interview for this year's GalaxyCon, which...

San Angelo, TX
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

