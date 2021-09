The dropping lake level hasn’t slowed the bass fishing on Clear Lake. Most fishermen are catching from 10-15 fish per day, some even more. The success of the local fishing guides is a good example. Bob Myskey’s clients have been averaging around 15 bass. Other guides report similar results. They all report the weeds have begun to disappear, which is normal as we move toward the fall months. The water is also starting to clear up in many areas.