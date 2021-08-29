Legendary Actor Ed Asner Passes Away at Age 91

Ed Asner, who played the character Lou Grant during the 1970s and ‘80s on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as the star of its spin-off, Lou Grant, died Sunday at the age of 91. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully.” read a tweet from Asner’s official account. ‘Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head, goodnight dad. We love you.” Asner was also the 21st President of the Screen Actors Guild and holds the record fo the most Primetime Emmy of any male performer with seven awards—five of them from his iconic role as Lou Grant. Asner’s career started in Chicago, finding the Playwrights Theatre Company before leaving to New York and getting his first role on Broadway in Face of a Hero in 1960. He debuted on TV in 1957 in three episodes of Studio One. Asner also had many voiceover roles, most famously playing Carl Fredricksen in Up. He is survived by his four children.