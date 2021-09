WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metropolitan Police say three people were injured in a shooting in southeast DC, including a mother and her two-year-old son. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Howard Rd SE for a report of shots fired. At this time, police say it appears the mother and son were shot while inside of a car and drove to the 2900 block of Stanton Road SE where they were found by police.