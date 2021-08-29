Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

Baby killed in crash on I-270 in Metro East

A baby was killed in a car crash in the Metro East Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in westbound lanes of I-270 in Edwardsville.

Two vehicles were entering a construction area on the interstate when one of the vehicles stopped and waited to merge to the left, according to Illinois State Police. That is when the second vehicle rear-ended the first.

Illinois State Police will continue to investigate the crash.

The baby was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Neither of the drivers were injured.

The crash shut down westbound lanes of I-270 for a few hours.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

