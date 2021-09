BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) — One of the areas hardest hit by floodwaters was Bridgeport, Montgomery County. That’s where rescue crews spent much of the day going door-to-door, rescuing people from their homes. The rising Schuylkill River literally chased this man. “I tried to run out the front door but the water, as I opened the door, the water started gushing in so I had to run out the back door. The water was raising so high I couldn’t run straight to the street, I had to run up the fire escape. I winded up on the roof where they had to get...