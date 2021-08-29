Where each Big 12 starting quarterback lands in Athlon Sports' position rankings for 2021

There’s several new faces at quarterback for the Big 12 this season.

The top quarterbacks in the conference haven’t changed from last season, as Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy are widely considered two of the best signal-callers in the country.

However, several fresh faces have a chance to step up and prove their worth. Texas will be going with young gunslinger Hudson Card over experienced Casey Thompson, and Texas Tech landed Oregon transfer Tyler Shough via the transfer portal this offseason. Baylor and Kansas will have new starters under center, too.

Athlon Sports recently ranked the top 130 starting quarterbacks across college football for 2021. To no surprise, Rattler owned the No. 1 spot. Card was listed a bit low, which makes sense considering he’s unexperienced and no one’s quite sure what he will bring to the table yet. The Austin native will likely skyrocket up these rankings after a promising season on the Forty Acres.

Take a look at where each Big 12 starting quarterback landed on Athlon Sports’ rankings.

Jason Bean, Kansas

No. 108

Gerry Bohanon, Baylor

No. 106

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

No. 57

Hudson Card, Texas

No. 52

Jarret Doege, West Virginia

No. 46

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

No. 45

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

No. 27

Max Duggan, TCU

No. 24

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

No. 8

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

No. 1