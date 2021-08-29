Cancel
Where each Big 12 starting quarterback lands in Athlon Sports' position rankings for 2021

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
There’s several new faces at quarterback for the Big 12 this season.

The top quarterbacks in the conference haven’t changed from last season, as Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy are widely considered two of the best signal-callers in the country.

However, several fresh faces have a chance to step up and prove their worth. Texas will be going with young gunslinger Hudson Card over experienced Casey Thompson, and Texas Tech landed Oregon transfer Tyler Shough via the transfer portal this offseason. Baylor and Kansas will have new starters under center, too.

Athlon Sports recently ranked the top 130 starting quarterbacks across college football for 2021. To no surprise, Rattler owned the No. 1 spot. Card was listed a bit low, which makes sense considering he’s unexperienced and no one’s quite sure what he will bring to the table yet. The Austin native will likely skyrocket up these rankings after a promising season on the Forty Acres.

Take a look at where each Big 12 starting quarterback landed on Athlon Sports’ rankings.

10

Jason Bean, Kansas

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

No. 108

9

Gerry Bohanon, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 106

8

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 57

7

Hudson Card, Texas

Aaron E. Martinez /Austin American-Statesman via AP

No. 52

6

Jarret Doege, West Virginia

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 46

5

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 45

4

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 27

3

Max Duggan, TCU

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24

2

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8

1

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

