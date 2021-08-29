Cancel
Justin Fields Keeps Shining, Bruce Feldman Skeptical of Ohio State's Defense, And the B1G, PAC-12 and ACC Form Alliance

By 11W Staff
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwn the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. This isn't exactly "college sports" obviously but man it's hard not to talk about former Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears wrapped up the NFL preseason slate last night and Fields went out in style.

Related
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Buckeyes Preview Minnesota, Petit-Frere "Pretty Sure" He'll Play Left Tackle, No Backup Quarterback Named

Monday marked the start of game week for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes prepare for a season-opening week night road trip to Minnesota. Head coach Ryan Day and a handful of Buckeyes addressed reporters at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for the final time prior to Thursday night's game, discussing team updates and the challenges posed by the Golden Gophers, among other things.
Minnesota StateEleven Warriors

Ryan Day Expects Return to Top-10 Form for Minnesota, Calls Gophers’ 2020 Campaign “A Little Bit of an Anomaly”

In publicly brushing off Minnesota’s mediocre 2020 campaign as “an anomaly,” it’s difficult to assess the sincerity of the sentiment from Ryan Day. Whether or not the Ohio State head coach believes those words, Day must imbue himself and his team with the sort of edge required to outclass even the best version of its forthcoming opponents – Big Ten or otherwise.
Minnesota StateEleven Warriors

Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud, Miyan Williams, Other Buckeyes Discuss Thursday's Season-Opening Win at Minnesota

Ohio State claimed a victory in its first game of the season Thursday, topping a game Minnesota team 45-31 on the road. The performance was not without its flaws though, and Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud, head coach Ryan Day, running back Miyan Williams and defensive standouts Zach Harrison, Haskell Garrett and Lathan Ransom all joined the media after the game to discuss the good, the bad and the ugly after the contest in Minneapolis.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Make A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

Just a few years ago, Dwayne Haskins was a first round pick and looked to be the quarterback of the future in Washington. After a major flameout with that franchise, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger. For a young quarterback looking to prove himself,...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...

