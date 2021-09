(WASHINGTON) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought a record-breaking deluge to the northeastern U.S. Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued the first-ever flash flood emergency for New York City Wednesday evening while the city was walloped with 7.19 inches of rain. Over 3 inches of rain fell from 8:50 p.m. to 9:50 p.m., making it the wettest hour for the city on record. At least 29 people are dead in the Northeast due to the storm.