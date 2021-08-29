Police identify man found dead in north Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after finding a man dead near a city street Sunday morning.

Tulsa police say officers found Donnie Williams dead on the side of the road near East 46th Street North and Peoria around 7 a.m.

Investigators found a baseball bat under a nearby mattress that they say may have been used in the killing.

Police are looking to find out what led to Williams's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

