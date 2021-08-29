Road Warrior: Ramp reconstruction progresses as part of I-75 project

Northbound I-75’s entrance from 14th Street is scheduled to be closed for about six hours Monday while ramp traffic is shifted onto newly rebuilt pavement.

The shift is scheduled to be completed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; if it rains the work will be postponed to Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to the Collingwood Boulevard entrance while the ramp is closed.

It will remain one lane until the rest of it is rebuilt. A ban on trucks turning left from Washington Street onto the ramp will remain in place because of a tight turning radius.

ODOT also says the Jeep Parkway entrance to northbound I-75 will be closed Monday and Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, during tree removal from a riverbank along the ramp.

No detour route was announced for that; the closest alternatives are the entrances at Detroit or Phillips avenues or the ProMedica Parkway entrance to eastbound I-475.

The southbound I-75 exit to the outbound Anthony Wayne Trail reopened Saturday after being closed for reconstruction for longer than originally scheduled, in part because of rain and in part because that delay shortened the amount of time between two separate scheduled closings sufficiently that project officials simply merged them.

And drivers who prefer the road-less-traveled between metro Toledo and Fostoria, State Rt. 199 will be closed for about a month, starting Monday, between Alexander and Swan roads south of Scotch Ridge, Ohio. The posted detour will use U.S. 6, Bowling Green Road, and State Rt. 105.

***

Ohio Turnpike officials say tailgating and inattentive driving — especially among truckers — is to blame for frequent collisions in its two work zones at near its two ends where traffic is reduced to one lane each way, and is asking motorists to slow down and pay more attention to traffic ahead.

For Labor Day weekend, I doubt there will be much opportunity to speed, and my advice is to just stay off the turnpike in those areas if your holiday plans involve going to northern Indiana or Chicago or toward Pittsburgh.

The troublesome work zones are a few miles inside Ohio from the Indiana and Pennsylvania state lines where the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is rebuilding the roadway and building new toll plazas with open-road tolling for E-ZPass users. I ran into significant congestion in the Williams County work zone on a random Friday in July, so I imagine it will be much worse next weekend — particularly on Friday and Monday.

I drove through again a couple of Mondays ago and traffic was moving better.

But during that trip, I noticed new portable signs warning drivers about speed and following distance and specifically counting the number of truck crashes that had occurred in the work zone.

I strongly recommend that westbound traffic exit the turnpike at Exit 13 near Montpelier and take U.S. 20A (not mentioned on the exit signs, but it’s concurrent with State Rt. 15 there) west to U.S. 20 at least to State Rt. 49.

The Indiana Toll Road has several work zones between I-69 and Indiana Rt. 15 that are likely to jam up as well, so it might be worth it to just stay on U.S. 20 all the way to Elkhart — except that it could get jammed up, too, if it becomes a popular alternative route.

But if you’d rather slug it out on the turnpike, keep your eyes on the road and hope the driver behind you is doing the same.

“Greater caution exercised by travelers will reduce congestion and backups currently being experienced due to incidents caused by driver error,” the turnpike commission said.

With its statement, it posted a particularly scary-looking picture of a Williams County crash scene involving a tractor-trailer that rear-ended an SUV at speed on July 22, pushing it into a truck ahead. The SUV’s four occupants — a woman and three children — were injured, and the truck driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance.

I-75: Reduced to two lanes each way between Buck Road in Rossford and Dorr Street in Toledo for reconstruction and widening. All four ramps at the Anthony Wayne Trail (State Rt. 25) interchange are closed, as are the northbound ramps at South Avenue and the northbound entrance at Wales. Ramp detours, some quite long, are posted and additional closings are possible at night and on weekends. The Trail is reduced to one lane inbound between City Park Avenue and I-75 and outbound between Lafayette Street and City Park. Its inbound exit to Collingwood is closed, with a detour posted via Erie Street.

I-75: Lane closings, I-280 to the Ottawa River for resurfacing.

I-280: Reduced to two lanes each way, with no shoulders, across the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway for deck resurfacing until later this year. The southbound entrance at Greenbelt is closed. A second southbound lane may be closed nightly through Sept. 10 from Manhattan to Front, with the southbound exits at Greenbelt and Front and entrance at Manhattan plus the northbound entrance from Front and exit at Greenbelt also potentially closed.

I-475/U.S. 23: Nighttime (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings possible between Holland-Sylvania and Central, at the Ottawa River east of Holland-Sylvania, and on U.S. 23 over Sylvania Avenue for bridge deck sealing.

U.S. 6: Flag zones possible east of State Rt. 235 in western Wood County for pavement repairs through mid-September.

U.S. 23 (Ohio): Shoulders closed and lane closings possible during noise wall installation between I-475 and Monroe Street in Sylvania.

U.S. 24: Lane closings for resurfacing between State Rt. 66 and Baltimore Street west of Defiance.

Cherry Street: Closed between Detroit and Manhattan for work associated with modifying the Detroit-Cherry/Berdan roundabout until late September. Detour via Manhattan, Phillips, and Detroit.

Summit Street: Lane closings between 101st and 130th in Point Place for resurfacing.

Ohio Turnpike: One lane each way west of the Bryan interchange for reconstruction. Long delays are possible, especially Fridays and Sundays. Use U.S. 20A and U.S. 20 instead. The Indiana Toll Road also has several work zones between I-69 and Elkhart.

State Rt. 2: Lane closings between Sandusky Bay and Port Clinton for pavement repair through the end of August.

I-75 (Mich.): Southbound single and double-lane closings possible between Exits 11 and 6 for pavement repair. Construction of a new bridge at Exit 11 also may require lane closings, and the LaPlaisance Road bridge there is closed in both directions.

I-75 (Ohio): Left lane closed in either direction just south of Findlay for pavement repairs Monday and Tuesday.

I-275 (Mich.): Two of three lanes closed for repair between Huron Road and I-94, affecting the main route between Toledo and Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport. All lanes are expected to be open during the Labor Day weekend.

U.S. 6: Closed for reconstruction between Ridgeville Corners and the Henry-Williams county line through September. Detour via State Rts. 34 and 191 or State Rt. 66 South and U.S. 24. Closed for a bridge replacement between Sandusky County Road 232 and Riley Township Road 240, east of the Ohio Turnpike, until early October. Detour via U.S. 20 and State Rts. 412 and 510.

U.S. 20: Eastbound lane closed at the U.S. 6 junction on the west side of Fremont for slope repairs until Sept. 10. A posted detour uses State Rts. 590 and 12 to U.S. 6. Other slope work near this junction also is slated to end Sept. 10.

U.S. 20A/State Rt. 2: Flag zones possible for repaving between Swanton and Delta.

U.S. 223: Single-lane, alternating traffic for a resurfacing project between M-52 and Ogden Highway near Adrian through late September.

U.S. 224: Resurfacing requires flag zones east of Findlay to the Hancock-Seneca County line.