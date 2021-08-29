Winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis brings lots and lots of cash to winner

Got cash? Thanks to a winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis, someone has a lot of reasons to smile today.

A lucky Powerball player in the Bluff City won a cool $100,000 in the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The winning ticket was sold at Crispy Food Mart at 5620 Riverdale Road in southeast Memphis. The person won $100,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win. Normally the prize is $50,000, but because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the $50,000 prize was doubled to $100,000.

Nobody won the grand prize, so the estimated jackpot for the drawing Monday, August 30, is a cool $332 million.