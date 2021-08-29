Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis brings lots and lots of cash to winner

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynpvY_0bgYBcPx00

Got cash? Thanks to a winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis, someone has a lot of reasons to smile today.

A lucky Powerball player in the Bluff City won a cool $100,000 in the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The winning ticket was sold at Crispy Food Mart at 5620 Riverdale Road in southeast Memphis. The person won $100,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win. Normally the prize is $50,000, but because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the $50,000 prize was doubled to $100,000.

Nobody won the grand prize, so the estimated jackpot for the drawing Monday, August 30, is a cool $332 million.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff City, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot#Crispy Food Mart#Powerball Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy