1 person seriously hurt following shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC said

Charlotte EMS said one person suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

MEDIC confirmed the incident around 2:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Summerville Road. The victim was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No other information was provided. WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD for more information about the shooting.

Anyone with details on the incident is urged to contact CMPD.

