Sylvania officials look to create TIF in downtown

Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough’s goal is to have a TIF in place in downtown Sylvania by the end of the year.

Tax-increment financing is a mechanism that allows certain districts within municipalities to dedicate increased tax revenues to public-works projects within the district. Those within the TIF district wouldn’t pay any new taxes, Mr. Stough said, and the city wouldn’t have to expend any general-fund money on infrastructure there.

“We think that’s appropriate in our downtown,” he said.

The city would control the revenue collected through the TIF, which is derived from any increase in property value within the district. Generally, such districts cannot exceed 300 acres, and Mr. Stough said the city’s downtown is less than 100 acres.

“My goal is a new streetscape downtown,” he said. “That’s what we need to do in the downtown.”

The sidewalks downtown are old, Mr. Stough said, and in need of replacement. Not all the stores are disabilities-accessible, trees are aging, and the curbs need to be reconstructed.

The cost for that project, he said, is estimated at $2 million to $3 million.

Improving the streetscape is one way to create an atmosphere to which developers are attracted, Mr. Stough said. If the TIF is in place at the end of the year, then the city can take advantage of the expected coming increase in property values.

There will need to be a public hearing, he said, and city council will ultimately have to pass legislation to create the district.

“It’s time to freshen up the downtown,” Mr. Stough said.

How much money the district would bring in depends on which entities are included and how big it is. Bill Sanford, Sylvania’s economic development director, said the boundaries haven’t yet been determined.

“We’re still researching it,” he said.

Mr. Sanford said more details will likely be reported at the next city council meeting in September, and he also emphasized that a TIF is not a new tax.

“It’s not an increase in taxes for the property owner,” he said.

Establishing such a district was included in the city’s downtown master plan released earlier this year. According to a separate TIF study, revenue could be used to extend utilities, create new streets, acquire land, build public structures, or complete environmental remediation.

The next regular Sylvania City Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7.