Kanye West trying to convince people he and Kim Kardashian are reconciling for ‘Donda’ publicity: report

Kanye West is reportedly trying to convince people that he and Kim Kardashian are getting back together. The couple, who announced they were divorcing in February, turned heads over the weekend at West’s third listening event for his album “Donda.” Kardashian attended the event in a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress and appeared onstage with West to “remarry” him in a piece of performance art. The couple faced each other while West’s new song “No Child Left Behind” played. The rapper donned all black. The two reportedly left the event together while holding hands.