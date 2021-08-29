Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West trying to convince people he and Kim Kardashian are reconciling for ‘Donda’ publicity: report

By Tyler McCarthy
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

Kanye West is reportedly trying to convince people that he and Kim Kardashian are getting back together. The couple, who announced they were divorcing in February, turned heads over the weekend at West’s third listening event for his album “Donda.” Kardashian attended the event in a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress and appeared onstage with West to “remarry” him in a piece of performance art. The couple faced each other while West’s new song “No Child Left Behind” played. The rapper donned all black. The two reportedly left the event together while holding hands.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch: Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address. Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Hinted That He Cheated On Kim Kardashian After The Birth Of Their First Two Kids And Fought With Her Over Who Had More Money In New Lyrics From “Donda”

Kanye West has sparked speculation that he was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage thanks to new lyrics from Donda. On Saturday, Kanye’s tenth studio album was finally released to fans after months of anticipation fueled by three listening parties, each attended by his estranged wife, Kim. And with...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Has A Wild New Plan For His Next Donda Listening Party (But Will Kim Kardashian Come?)

As Kanye West’s devoted fans await the release of the rapper’s long-anticipated tenth studio album, Donda, West has come up with a wild plan to host his third listening party. Would it even be Kanye if this wasn’t the case? The Chicago native is building a replica of his childhood home right in the center of Soldier Field. The party is scheduled for August 26, and the big question now is, will soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian be attendance?
CelebritiesIn Style

Kanye West Suggested He Cheated on Kim Kardashian in New Song "Hurricane"

The infidelity seemingly occurred after welcoming their first two children together. Kanye West is continuing to cause controversy with his new album Donda. After a faux wedding ceremony during his latest listening party and multiple delays on the record's release date, now that it's finally here, the rapper just dropped a major bombshell in one of the song's lyrics that has everyone raising their eyebrows.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CelebritiesPopSugar

After Seeing These Photos, I'm Certain Emerald Is Tiffany Haddish's Color

Tiffany Haddish is a vision in Venice. The actress recently attended a film festival event for The Card Counter wearing the most beautiful emerald shade. The green silk dress by Azeeza features thin spaghetti straps, an empire waist, and a full midi-length skirt, which Tiffany of course tossed and twirled all along the red carpet. "She Stay Ready," Tiffany wrote on Instagram, "for VENICE!!!"
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy