Gerrit’s Gas

By Matt Imbrogno
viewsfrom314ft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his start on Friday night, Gerrit Cole reached the 200 strikeout threshold, becoming the first Yankee to hit that high since Luis Severino in 2018 and the first Yankee not named Luis Severino to do so since CC Sabathia in 2011. Per the tweet below, this was nothing special to Cole: just doing his job. That’s a great attitude to have as it’s yet another example of Cole holding himself to nothing but the highest of standards. Regardless of his modest assessment of himself, this is a great achievement.

