Jeanerette, LA

Calm conditions in Jeanerette as Ida makes landfall

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Conditions were calm in Jeanerette as Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon in Southeastern Louisiana.

About 130 miles northwest of the land falling Category 4 storm, Jeanerette had seen minimal affects from Ida during the morning and early afternoon hours.

Light winds and virtually no rain made it a seemingly normal day in the city.

Locals were still on the roadways around noontime and completing some last minute errands before the curfew that goes into effect in the city at 6:00 pm.

Conditions may worsen slightly during the evening hours as Ida moves inland.

The curfew will lift at 6:00 am on Monday, August 30.

KATC's Katie Easter had a look at the conditions in the area during live coverage of the storm.

Conditions calm in Jeanerette as Ida makes landfall in Southeastern Louisiana

Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said that residents should have taken all safety precautions as the storm move in. He advised that residents remain off of the streets.

"our concerns, as public officials, is that of public safety first," said Bourgeois, "Everyone has been very cooperative and businesses have closed early. Unfortunately, this is not our first rodeo. We're okay."

The public works department has taken the opportunity to secure any loose debris and trees and branches that could become potential hazards.

"If you're inside you have a high probability of not being injured and that's the most important thing," Bourgeois said.

Jeanerette Mayor give update on weather conditions

Find the latest on Hurricane Ida on KATC or online at KATC.com .

New Orleans, LAPosted by
KATC News

Coast Guard working to reopen the ports and waterways following Ida

The Coast Guard says they are continuously working to reopen the ports and waterways throughout Southeast Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Capt. Will Watson, Coast Guard captain-of-the-port for the Port of New Orleans is working in close coordination with federal, state, parish, city and maritime stakeholders to safely reopen maritime traffic along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Some key areas along the river remain closed as recovery operations continue.
Many, LAPosted by
KATC News

Gas pumps still seeing shortage after Hurricane Ida

Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, gas is still incredibly difficult to find. Many gas station pumps are bagged indicating that gas is not available. That hasn't stopped people from searching, sometimes driving to five or six gas stations and across several cities before finding one that's in service.
EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

Animals in need after Hurricane Ida

People and animals are in urgent need in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The catastrophic Category 4 hurricane pounded the state with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph; it left more than a million without power, destroyed homes and cut a path of destruction across multiple parishes. People are left struggling without power, supplies or gas in the aftermath of the storm.

