Calm conditions in Jeanerette as Ida makes landfall

Conditions were calm in Jeanerette as Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon in Southeastern Louisiana.

About 130 miles northwest of the land falling Category 4 storm, Jeanerette had seen minimal affects from Ida during the morning and early afternoon hours.

Light winds and virtually no rain made it a seemingly normal day in the city.

Locals were still on the roadways around noontime and completing some last minute errands before the curfew that goes into effect in the city at 6:00 pm.

Conditions may worsen slightly during the evening hours as Ida moves inland.

The curfew will lift at 6:00 am on Monday, August 30.

KATC's Katie Easter had a look at the conditions in the area during live coverage of the storm.

Conditions calm in Jeanerette as Ida makes landfall in Southeastern Louisiana

Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said that residents should have taken all safety precautions as the storm move in. He advised that residents remain off of the streets.

"our concerns, as public officials, is that of public safety first," said Bourgeois, "Everyone has been very cooperative and businesses have closed early. Unfortunately, this is not our first rodeo. We're okay."

The public works department has taken the opportunity to secure any loose debris and trees and branches that could become potential hazards.

"If you're inside you have a high probability of not being injured and that's the most important thing," Bourgeois said.

Jeanerette Mayor give update on weather conditions

Find the latest on Hurricane Ida on KATC or online at KATC.com .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel