The box office is looking a little brighter after last weekend’s expectations-beating, $28.4-million-opening of Free Guy. This was a pleasant surprise to those who worried the Delta variant’s continually climbing case-count would scare away audiences. Though no one would argue that we're anywhere near “normal,” the fact that we aren’t backpedaling is a positive sign. Still, studios are showing some signs of concern at the pace of recovery, as we can see from recent release date shuffling.