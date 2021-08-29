Head-on collision in Effingham County kills one Newton, Ill., woman
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One Newton, Ill., woman died Friday night in a two-car collision on Illinois Route 33 in Effingham County, Ill. According to an Illinois State Police Facebook post, Linda K. Miller, 72, Newton, was driving a 2015 Black Nissan Altima west on IL-33 near County Road 1000 North when her car crossed the centerline and entered the eastbound traffic lane. The front end of Miller’s car then struck the front end of a 2017 Gray Ford Explorer driven by Taylor Kerner, 28, Newton.mymixfm.com
