NFL world reacts to Trevor Lawrence’s phenomenal performance vs Dallas Cowboys

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Days after being named the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence ended his first preseason on an exceptional note with a flawless performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Both the Jaguars and Cowboys rested several starters for Sunday’s preseason finale, but head coach Urban Meyer wanted Lawrence to enter the regular season on a high note. Playing at AT&T Stadium, the rookie quarterback showed everyone why he is viewed as a generational talent.

On his first drive of the game, Lawrence immediately showed off his touch by placing the football perfectly over the Cowboys’ cornerbacks and putting the football where only the receiver could snag it.

The No. 1 pick sustained that level of accuracy throughout his afternoon, displaying poise in the pocket and hitting every throw he recognized. After consecutive games of being under constant duress, a better performance from the Jaguars’ offensive line opened the door for the quarterback to shine.

  • Trevor Lawrence stats vs Cowboys: 11-of-12, 139 passing yards, two touchdowns and 154.5 passer rating

As football fans watched Lawrence rip apart the Cowboys’ secondary, everyone realized this might be the start of a special career.

NFL world reacts to Trevor Lawrence’s performance

