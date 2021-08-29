Cancel
Bay County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Southern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 139 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Santa Rosa Beach to 9 miles west of Panama City Beach to 15 miles west of Tyndall Air Force Base, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Vernon, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Springfield, Hiland Park, Eglin Air Force Base, Tyndall Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Parker, Freeport, Ponce De Leon, Westville, Ebro and Oakwood Hills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

