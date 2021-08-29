Cancel
Lake County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 04:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lake; McHenry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lake and southeastern McHenry Counties through 215 PM CDT At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Winthrop Harbor to Gages Lake to Lake in the Hills. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Zion, Huntley, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake and Antioch. Including the following interstates I-94 between mile markers 1 and 24. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
