Josh Gad, Katie Couric and More Mourn Ed Asner: ‘He Was a Legend’

When news broke Sunday that Ed Asner died at 91 , Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor, activist and philanthropist.

The former president of the Screen Actors Guild, Asner is best known for playing Lou Grant in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spinoff series “Lou Grant.” He also voiced the lead, Carl Fredricksen, in Pixar’s Oscar-winning tear-jerker “Up,” and played Santa Claus in “Elf” alongside Will Ferrell.

“There have been few actors of Ed Asner ’s prominence who risked their status to fight for social causes the way Ed did,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris in a statement. “He fought passionately for his fellow actors, both before, during and after his SAG presidency. But his concern did not stop with performers. He fought for victims of poverty, violence, war, and legal and social injustice, both in the United States and around the globe.”

On social media, celebrities honored Asner’s work as an actor and philanthropist, as well as his activism as a labor leader.

Actor Josh Gad wrote on Twitter, “I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up.”

Katie Couric added on Instagram, “RIP Ed Asner, forever Lou Grant to me. Thank you for the laughs and for a life of intelligence and integrity. 1929-2021.”

See more reactions below.