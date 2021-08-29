Cancel
Fitness

Just Some Thoughts

By Macie Newnam
Odyssey
 5 days ago
Eat this. Don't eat that. Cut out carbs. But make sure you eat enough carbs for energy. Fats will make you fat, but they also make your hair shiny and your skin soft. Diet culture is rampant in our society and with the rise of the body positive movement, people are finally starting to see through the BS. Yet, these statements regarding food, exercise, and the size of our bodies stick with us for a long, long time. And it can feel nearly impossible to erase the negative ideas we have regarding body image.

Adjusting to the college lifestyle is difficult. You are constantly bombarded with new friends, new opportunities, classes, homework, homesickness, and the list goes on. It can be hard to prioritize your physical and mental wellbeing while balancing everything else. While I'm new to college, I am not new to the hell of eating and body struggles. And if I am being completely transparent, I have not figured it all out yet, but I have found some healthy ways to cope.

Journaling: it may sound dumb or old-fashioned but writing down your deepest thoughts and feelings can be a more creative alternative to screaming into your pillow. I recommend setting the mood by creating a vibey playlist on Spotify and turning on the LED lights to fuel your creative energy.

Figure out what you actually like to eat: I know it is way easier said than done but in order to feel the most energized and happy, you have to know what personally works for your body in terms of your eating schedule, what foods you enjoy, how often you eat, etc. It can honestly be kind of fun to play around with it and see what makes you feel your best.

Utilize help: Use your resources… whether that be on campus, family, friends, therapist, psychiatrist, etc. It can be so easy to isolate and let your emotions overtake you but speaking from personal experience, talking it out is extremely therapeutic.

The ups and downs of the mental health rollercoaster is like no other, but always know that you matter. You are important and needed in this world. Life can suck sometimes. But if all else fails, screaming into your pillow is always a go-to.

