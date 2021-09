SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Matt Coleman lived with his wife and two small kids on a quiet street not far from the Santa Barbara beaches where he surfed. It was where Coleman, 40, was teaching his toddler son how to skateboard, and neighbors often saw his wife walking with their baby girl cradled in a carrier on her chest. Coleman's office was Leadbetter Beach, Campus Point and other spots along the coast, where he operated a surf school and, for years, led a Bible study and surf group. Wetsuits often lay drying on the family's lawn.