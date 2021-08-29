Former Panthers player’s estate among priciest local home sales (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s lake markets remain hot spots for high-end homebuyers as evidenced by the two most-expensive residential sales that closed in Mecklenburg County last month.

One of those properties — located in The Sanctuary, a wooded, Lake Wylie enclave in southwest Charlotte — belonged to former Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and wife LaKisha. Munnerlyn, initially drafted by the Panthers in 2009, spent most of his playing time at Carolina with the exception of a three-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16. He returned to the Panthers in 2017 but was released in 2019. Munnerlyn was picked up by the Buffalo Bills that same year, but was cut before the season started and hasn’t played in the NFL since.

[ ALSO READ: Why Charlotte’s home market is looking like a million bucks ]

The Munnerlyns’ estate on Sweetleaf Place sold for $3.385 million in mid-July, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. At nearly 9,200 square feet, it includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three-half bathrooms. The home was built in 2019 and sits on a 3.5-acre lot.

The Mecklenburg County home that carried the highest overall price tag in July, however, can be found on the shores of Lake Norman. That 8,027-square-foot estate sold for $4.9 million in mid-July.

Read more and check out photos of each of the top 10 home sales here.

(Watch Below: Action 9: In competitive market, what buyers have to do for a shot at the house they want)

©2021 Cox Media Group