Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Former Panthers player’s estate among priciest local home sales

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtv1C_0bgY7n1300
Former Panthers player’s estate among priciest local home sales (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s lake markets remain hot spots for high-end homebuyers as evidenced by the two most-expensive residential sales that closed in Mecklenburg County last month.

One of those properties — located in The Sanctuary, a wooded, Lake Wylie enclave in southwest Charlotte — belonged to former Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and wife LaKisha. Munnerlyn, initially drafted by the Panthers in 2009, spent most of his playing time at Carolina with the exception of a three-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16. He returned to the Panthers in 2017 but was released in 2019. Munnerlyn was picked up by the Buffalo Bills that same year, but was cut before the season started and hasn’t played in the NFL since.

[ ALSO READ: Why Charlotte’s home market is looking like a million bucks ]

The Munnerlyns’ estate on Sweetleaf Place sold for $3.385 million in mid-July, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. At nearly 9,200 square feet, it includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three-half bathrooms. The home was built in 2019 and sits on a 3.5-acre lot.

The Mecklenburg County home that carried the highest overall price tag in July, however, can be found on the shores of Lake Norman. That 8,027-square-foot estate sold for $4.9 million in mid-July.

Read more and check out photos of each of the top 10 home sales here.

(Watch Below: Action 9: In competitive market, what buyers have to do for a shot at the house they want)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
50K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Home Sales#The Minnesota Vikings#The Buffalo Bills#Sweetleaf Place#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy