Garrett Gilbert Locates Aaron Parker for 19-yard TD

View more in
Dallas, TX
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
5 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Dallas, TXJames LogieDallas, TX
Is Texas Unaffordable? Real-Estate Is Too Expensive For Most AmericansMatt LillywhiteTexas State
Everything's Bigger in Texas and the Laws are no Exception: 666 new laws took effect in Texas on September 1, 2021.Rasha Zeyadeh ThompsonTexas State
British chain Morrisons $9.64 billion takeover bid by US firm compared to selling in San Francisco and buying in SeattleKaren MadejSan Francisco, CA
Grand Prairie PD Preps the City for National Night OutStacey DoudGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
NFL|Acme Packing Company
Kurt Benkert leads Packers on 19-play, 81-yard drive, finishes with TD pass to Sternberger
Kurt Benkert probably will not unseat Jordan Love as the Green Bay Packers’ backup quarterback, but he is making a strong push for a roster spot on Saturday. Against the New York Jets in the Packers’ second preseason game of 2021, the Packers’ second string offense played against the Jets’ starting defense for much of the first half, and Benkert impressed.
Dallas, TX|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
NFL|chatsports.com
NFL sack projections for 2021: Ranking top 50 pass-rushers, plus where T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald land
Sacks are still king for NFL pass-rushers. There's more to a well-rounded defender than just sack totals, of course, but there's glory in taking down quarterbacks, and those negative-yardage plays are certainly impactful. Can past performance -- including total sacks, sack rates and age -- help us predict future sack...
NFL|chatsports.com
Cooper Rush appears to have supplanted Garrett Gilbert for the backup QB job
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made his weekly radio appearance with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning to give his assessment on the roster as a whole. Despite Jones expressing continued confidence in Prescott’s readiness to play when called upon, Jones was asked about the competition behind him.
NFL|Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Cooper Rush is Dallas Cowboys backup QB, team cuts Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci
It appears the Dallas Cowboys will open the season with Cooper Rush as the primary backup quarterback to Dak Prescott. He is currently the last man standing with the team informing Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci of their release. “I just think he has shown he can run the complete...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
QB Ben DiNucci Among Practice Squad Additions
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have signed the following players to the practice squad as the team gets set to return to practice Thursday:. Every player was part of the Cowboys' training camp roster. The club still has three spots available because of an exemption for Alarcón through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
College Sports|saturdaytradition.com
ECU's Keaton Mitchell flashes blazing speed with 63-yard TD on 1st reception of 2021
If your favorite team has East Carolina on the schedule this season, be sure to account for redshirt freshman Keaton Mitchell. Mitchell is in his second season with the Pirates program after joining the team as a 3-star prospect out of McDonough, Georgia. He gained over 500 yards of offense in 2020 while also serving as a kick returner.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
NFL|Posted byPro Football Rumors
Patriots add former Pro Bowl kicker Nick Folk, QB Garrett Gilbert to practice squad
We previously learned that the Patriots had added quarterback Brian Hoyer and linebacker Jahlani Tavai to their practice squad, and the team has made two more notable additions. The Patriots added kicker Nick Folk and quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their taxi squad on Wednesday, according to the team. The Patriots...
Ohio State|saturdaytradition.com
That looked easy: C.J. Stroud connects with Garrett Wilson for 56-yard TD pass
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is heating up in the second half vs. Minnesota. Stroud’s first career passing touchdown came on the opening drive of the second half to give Ohio State the lead in a conference clash that’s been back and forth. After Minnesota re-took the lead...
NFL|247Sports
WATCH: Jake Johnson grabs 40-yard TD
LSU made the tight end position a major priority in the 2022 class. The Tigers struck it rich when they landed the No. 1 player at that spot in Jake Johnson. After losing the No. 1 tight end from the 2020 class when Arik Gilbert transferred to Georgia, the Tigers needed to reload at the position in a big way. LSU will do that with the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Johnson headed to Baton Rouge.
NFL|Posted byUSA TODAY Sports Media Group
Watch: Chris Garrett had Aaron Donald, Rams sideline hyped after strip-sack
Chris Garrett is attempting to make the Rams’ 53-man roster as a rookie after being drafted in the seventh round out of Concordia University. It’s not an easy task for him, coming from Division II and playing his last game in 2019, but Garrett is on his way to potentially carving out a role in L.A.
NFL|Dallas News
Who backs up Dak? Cooper Rush is familiar, but Garrett Gilbert made a nice final impression vs. JAX
ARLINGTON — Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert knew what Sunday represented. This fourth preseason game was their final opportunity to distinguish themselves for the Cowboys’ No. 2 quarterback job — and not just from each other. The front office is evaluating all quarterbacks, those inside and outside its building, when determining the position’s depth.
NFL|chatsports.com
Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021
The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFL|Posted byMassLive.com
Garrett Gilbert, Malcolm Perry among new additions to debut at Patriots practice on Thursday
FOXBOROUGH — There were a number of new faces on an autumnal afternoon at Patriots practice. After being the lone quarterback on the practice field Tuesday, Mac Jones was flanked by Brian Hoyer and new practice squad addition Garrett Gilbert. The former Cowboys signal caller wore No. 14 as he ran through drills on his first day in Foxborough.
NFL|cbslocal.com
44-Year-Old Tom Brady Throws For 154 Yards And TD In Bucs Preseason Finale
HOUSTON (AP) — After seven Super Bowl wins and more than two decades in the NFL, Tom Brady remains a student of the game. On Saturday after he wrapped up his 22nd preseason by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Houston Texans, he reflected on how important it is each time he steps on the field.
NFL|Boston Herald
Patriots build new practice squad, including former Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert, Lions LB Jahlani Tavai
The Patriots filled out their new practice squad Wednesday, starting with familiar faces in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and former starting kicker Nick Folk. Hoyer and Folk were among the 21 players the Pats released on cutdown day. They can be signed to the active roster at any time and/or promoted from the practice squad for the team’s season opener against Miami on Sept. 12, per new league rules. Rookie Mac Jones is currently the only quarterback on the Pats’ active roster, while rookie Quinn Nordin has been named the starting kicker.
Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Report: Kelvin Joseph could be one of six Dallas Cowboys to begin the season on injured reserve
Tuesday is an important business day for teams around the National Football League and that obviously includes the Dallas Cowboys. Every single team in the NFL has to be down to 53 players on their roster by 4pm ET and the Cowboys themselves have already made a number of moves. Stay up to date with every single Dallas Cowboys roster move with our tracker right here.
Baton Rouge, LA|Daily Comet
No. 2 QB Garrett Nussmeier throws 3 TD passes for second straight LSU football scrimmage
BATON ROUGE — LSU freshman No. 2 quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw three touchdown passes for the second time in a full scrimmage and eclipsed 300 yards Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Starting quarterback Max Johnson did not put up as impressive statistics with 11-of-19 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown...
Comments / 0