LCS receives $81K environmental education grant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation has received an $81,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation. The grant will cover three years of environmental education for LCS students in eighth grade and high school. This funding will support education centered around the James River for all eighth-grade students, and in-depth river studies for the AP Environmental and Ecology Classes at E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools, as well as science students at the Empowerment Academy.wset.com
