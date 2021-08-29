Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Candyman’ slashes way toward No. 1 box office spot

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pA6gG_0bgY6jRw00
1 of 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Candyman” hooked the top spot at the North American box office.

The Universal Pictures film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend despite concerns over the delta variant. The R-rated horror movie, co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats “Candyman” five times in front of a mirror, that person would summon the hook-handed killer.

The sequel is a follow up to the original “Candyman” in 1992. The new film expects to gross $5.23 million in 51 international markets.

“It was a quiet weekend, but it was another check mark in the success column for horror,” Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore.

“Candyman” claimed No. 1 over second place “Free Guy,” which scored first place at the box office the previous two weekends. The action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a video game, earned more than $13.5 million.

After “Free Guy,” the numbers begin to substantially drop.

Dergarabedian said consumers are being very selective in what they do outside of their homes, particularly when it comes to heading into theaters.

“When you have brand new movies, if they are of a genre that people love like horror or have star like Ryan Reynolds and a movie that’s perceived to be great, people want to go out to see them,” he said. “The other films that are either available on streaming and/or not getting the greatest buzz or reviews are going to drop by the wayside. It’s just the nature of this marketplace.”

In third place, “PAW Patrol” reeled in $6.6 million – a 50% dip from the film’s opening weekend number. The Paramount film, based on the popular kids TV show, has garnered more than $24 million.

“Jungle Cruise” placed fourth with $5 million, helping the Disney action-adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt eclipse the $100 million mark in North America during a five-week span.

“Don’t Breathe 2” earned $2.8 million, “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson brought in $2.2 million and “The Suicide Squad” tallied just over $2 million.

Meanwhile, “The Protege” with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q pulled in $1.6 million and “The Night House” had $1.2 million.

“Black Widow” barely held onto the 10th spot with $855,000. In eight weeks, the Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson has accumulated more than $181.5 million in North America.

Dergarabedian believes the box office could experience some growing pains in the coming weeks.

“You’re going to have a very top-heavy box office and particularly for films that are available on streaming,” he said. “If they’re not totally buzzworthy, then people will just stay at home and check them out there.

“If those movies at the top are generating great word of mouth and goodwill with audiences toward going to the movie theater, that’s good for the business long term,” Dergarabedian said.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Candyman,” $22.3 million ($5.2 million international).

2. “Free Guy,” $13.5 million ($37.3 million international).

3. “PAW Patrol,” $6.6 million ($10.3 million international).

4. “Jungle Cruise,” $5 million ($2.7 million international).

5. “Don’t Breathe 2,” $2.8 million ($1.6 million international).

6. “Respect,” $2.2 million.

7. “The Suicide Squad,” $2 million ($4.6 million international).

8. “The Protege,” $1,6 million.

9. “The Night House,” $1.2 million.

10. “Black Widow,” $855,000.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

556K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Michael Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#North American#Universal Pictures#Comscore#Paramount#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Candyman Hooks $22.3M Box Office Win with Weekend Debut

Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele's Candyman exceeded expectations with an impressive $22.3 million box office debut. The amount was more than enough to take the supernatural slasher movie straight to number one, sending Free Guy down to number two. Peele wrote the script for Candyman while DaCosta handled directing duties, and both have been praised for their work. Peele sought to pay tribute to Clive Barker's source material and redefine the role of African Americans in horror movies.
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

‘Red Notice’ Teaser: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

Netflix has made some big movies over the last few years, but Red Notice supposedly tops them all, at least in the budget department. It stars three A-list talents — Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds — who all commanded massive paychecks before shooting any of the film’s elaborate effects and action sequences. (Reports online claim the budget is somewhere in the $160-$200 million range.)
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
MoviesMovieWeb

Red Notice Special Look Unites The Rock with Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds on Netflix

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds unite in a new image for Netflix's upcoming, big-budget action outing, Red Notice. The trio stand together and look poised for the inevitable explosions and car chases to come in this new look at the movie, with all three A-listers looking as cool and stylish as you would expect, even in the face of what's sure to be a non-stop thrill ride.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Candyman Hooks $22.4 Million Opening Weekend, Slashing Through Expectations

“Nobody knows anything” is the old adage when it comes to the film industry and variations of that sentiment have often applied to the reporting of box office – though maybe not quite as much as it has in the past six months. The numbers in recent weeks, and particularly this week, indicate a level of normalcy could be coming back to the box office in some respects – especially with Universal’s horror release Candyman over-performing expectations.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Box Office: 'Candyman' Scaring Off Competition With Projected $20.7 Million

Universal and MGM’s “Candyman” is expected to slay the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with a projected gross of $20.7 million. The horror film, directed by Nia DaCosta, raked in $9.1 million from 3,569 theaters on Friday, and is expected to add another $11 million to its total by the end of the weekend. This puts “Candyman’s” debut ahead of previous industry predictions, which had the R-rated slasher film debuting to $15 million. Although concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19 are slowing down moviegoing, “Candyman” should still have a solid debut.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Candyman’ Towers Over Box Office With Impressive $22 Million Debut

“Candyman” was summoned to the top of domestic box office charts, collecting an impressive $22.37 million from 3,569 theaters in its first three days of release. The R-rated slasher film, written by Jordan Peele and directed by “Captain Marvel 2” filmmaker Nia DaCosta, surpassed industry expectations despite fears the delta variant would keep people from going to the movies. Though multiplexes have struggled to sustain momentum as Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Hollywood has witnessed that new films available only in theaters (such as “Candyman” and last weekend’s champ “Free Guy”) have steadier ticket sales compared to tentpoles being offered simultaneously on streaming services (like “The Suicide Squad” and Hugh Jackman’s “Reminiscence”).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9 Is Racing Toward A Wild Box Office Milestone

2021’s been an unusual year for the theatrical industry, because while theaters have been able to reopen following having their doors closed for most of 2020, the pandemic rages on. As such, some movies haven’t performed as well on the big screen as expected, while there are a handful who’ve been quite successful given the circumstances. An example of the latter is the ninth Fast & Furious movie, a.k.a. F9, which about to cross the $700 million mark.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Candyman’ Claws to $1.9 Million at Thursday Box Office

“Candyman,” the horror film from director Nia DaCosta and co-writer Jordan Peele, made $1.9 million at the box office in its Thursday night previews from 2,750 theaters with showings beginning at 7 p.m. It opens on 3,569 North American theaters. “Candyman,” an MGM film released by Universal, is a contemporary...
MoviesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Candyman Director Nia DaCosta Becomes First Black Female To Open Movie in #1 Spot at Domestic Box Office

Candyman director Nia DaCosta became the first Black female director to debut a weekend movie at the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. Candyman, filmed by Universal/MGM, grossed $20.4 million in its opening weekend, beating its original projection of $15 million. The movie is the second-highest-grossing three-day domestic weekend box office for a Black female movie director behind Ava DuVernay‘s Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time.
MoviesBenzinga

'Candyman' Takes Top Box Office Position From 'Free Guy'

“Candyman,” the reboot of the 1990s slasher film franchise, dominated the weekend U.S. box office with $22.37 million from 3,569 theaters in its first three days of release. What Happened: The R-rated film from director Nia DaCosta and writer-producer Jordan Peele also brought in $5.23 million from 51 international markets...
MoviesCollider

'Candyman' Pulls $22.4 Mllion For Impressively Scary Box Office Weekend

Nia DaCosta's Candyman keeps winning big at the box office race, despite fears of the delta variant scaring away moviegoers. After opening up strong last Friday, Candyman held the first position of the whole weekend with $22.4 million, an impressive mark for a movie that cost only $25 million to produce.
MoviesMarin Independent Journal

New movies: Michael Keaton brilliant in 9/11 drama

A raved-about Marvel superhero flick (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) and a redo of a Disney princess saga await movie fans this week. So do the moving 9/11 Netflix drama “Worth” with an outstanding Michael Keaton, a bloody samurai actioner, “Yakuza Princess,” and the stand-up-and-take notice debut “Wild Indian,” amongst others.
MoviesLewiston Morning Tribune

This weekend’s movies

A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. This film is directed by Nia DaCosta. — LEW, MOS, PUL. “DON’T BREATHE 2” (R) This film is a sequel set in the years following an deadly home invasion, in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy