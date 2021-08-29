Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Ida's Arrival

tulane.edu
 5 days ago

We walked throughout campus earlier this morning to ensure that our students are safely indoors as Hurricane Ida approaches. All students, on or off-campus, and everyone in the Tulane community, should remain indoors and sheltered in place until the storm passes. We will start seeing sustained tropical storm conditions beginning at 11 a.m. today. Tropical storm and hurricane force winds will continue through the early hours of Monday. We are expected to experience sustained winds of 75 to 85 mph and gusts between 90 and 100 mph, along with heavy rainfall of between 8 to 16 inches. Ida’s impact could result in extended power outages, as well as downed trees, boil water advisories and possibly, structural damage.

tulane.edu

