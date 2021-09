The time has come; Kansas football plays its first game of the season tonight against FCS South Dakota. And nothing points to an easy victory for the Jayhawks. The Coyotes may be an FCS squad, but they play in one of the toughest FCS conferences in the nation–the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC). New head coach Lance Leipold even said when he first arrived at Buffalo he would not schedule any team from the MVFC.