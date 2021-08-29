Cancel
Music

Little Mix Tease New Video

thatgrapejuice.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Mix appears to have a big surprise in store for their legions of fans. The Pop trio has seen two of its members give birth this month, but the bundles of joy aren’t halting their work output. Because, as the release of their greatest hits album ‘Between Us’ draws...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Music
Amomama

Lorde's Hair Transformation in Her Recently Released Music Video Left Fans Stunned

Singer and songwriter Lorde surprised her fans with her hair transformation in her new music video. Read on to see her dazzling look and her fans' shocked reactions. Born as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, singer Lorde keeps exceeding fans' expectations. The New Zealand-born musician recently delighted her avid fans after releasing the music video for her new song "Mood Ring."
Beauty & Fashion

Jesy Nelson teases first solo music following Little Mix departure

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has teased something big is coming in an Instagram post. The singer – who left the band in December 2020 – had recently wiped her Instagram profile, deleting all her posts and unfollowing everyone, signalling the start of a new era for the 30-year-old star after she signed a solo recording contract in May.
Music
Indy100

10 iconic Little Mix moments as band celebrates decade together

Who can believe it’s been ten years since British girl group Little Mix joined forces on X Factor to become the first band to win the singing competition back in 2011?. Ten years on, with six chart-topping albums, three Brit Award wins and the most nominated group in the ceremony’s history, it’s fair to say the past decade has been a success for the act.
Music

Little Mix Celebrate 10th Anniversary By Announcing New Album 'Between Us'

Little Mix is kicking off their 10th anniversary with a celebration of their biggest hits and some new songs they're mixing together for a new album titled Between Us. From Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and former member Jesy Nelson's individual auditions on the U.K.'s The X Factor to their formation as one of the most successful girl groups with over 50 million records sold worldwide, Little Mix cherishes all the milestones in a new compilation video that they shared on Instagram Thursday (Aug. 19). And they just set a new one earlier this month: Little Mix clocked in 100 weeks in the U.K. Top 10, thanks to their recent Galantis and David Guetta-assisted "Heartbreak Anthem."
Music

New Video: Donell Jones – 'Karma (Remix)' [featuring Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister, RL & Jacquees]

“Star-studded” doesn’t even begin to describe the jam-packed remix to Donell Jones‘ latest single, ‘Karma.’. With its original incarnation included on Donell’s latest project, ‘100% Free,’ the remix features self-proclaimed ‘King of R&B’ Jacquees as well as 90’s and early 2000’s R&B staples RL (of Next), Dave Hollister, and Carl Thomas. The latter two recently joined Jones to form supergroup The Chi (as we reported here).
Music

Penomeco teases featured collaborator in new spoiler video for 'Organic' album

Penomeco is gearing up to release new music this week!. On August 22 KST, P NATION unveiled a spoiler video for "BOLO," the title track off of the rapper's upcoming single album 'Organic.' In the clip, a sample of the song's guitar-led track plays as scenes from the music video are shown, offering momentary glimpses of Penomeco joined by another person.
Celebrities

Jade Thirlwall vows to be 'cool auntie' to Little Mix babies

Jade Thirlwall has vowed to be “the cool auntie” to her Little Mix bandmates’ children. The 28-year-old singer has said she’s “unbelievably proud” of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after they both welcomed children into the world this month, and has promised to be the best auntie to the new arrivals.
Jackson, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Kanye West Teases New Album With Animated Video That Resembles His Cody Ranch

Is Kanye West just trolling the entire planet? Even he has started asking: "Where is Donda?". For the last thirty days, Ye has been teasing the release of his tenth, solo studio album titled DONDA, which is his late mother's first name, but we still haven't seen it. Yeezy has already had three different listening parties (a private event in Las Vegas and two different one at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta), as well as changing the release date numerous times.
Celebrities
Tyla

Jade Thirlwall Congratulates Little Mix Bandmates On Their New Arrivals

Jade Thirlwall has publicly congratulated her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock after they welcomed their babies' days apart. Referring to herself as "Auntie Jade", the Touch songstress shared a heartwarming Instagram Story paying tribute to her pals, who she lovingly called her "sisters", for bringing their little ones into this world.
Beauty & Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo Channels All Things Y2K In "Brutal" Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo just dropped her latest music video for her new single “Brutal” and she’s doubling down on all things early 2000s, especially when it comes to her outfits. Can you spot every Y2K fashion reference?. Directed by Petra Collins, our beloved pop-punk princess announced the release of the highly-anticipated...
Celebrities

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Grey welcome twins!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are parents for the first time after the Little Mix singer announced she had given birth to twins. Congratulations!. Get your best cooing voice at the ready, because the 29-year-old singer took to social media to reveal she had welcomed their first children together. "We...
Music

Listen: Little Mix Preview New Single 'Love (Sweet Love)'

The countdown is on to the release of Little Mix‘s new single ‘Love (Sweet Love).’. Hotly anticipated, the track serves as the first taste of fresh material featured on the Pop trio’s new greatest hits compilation, ‘Between Us’ (due November 12). With MNEK produced track being just a day away...
Music

Whitechapel Teasing New Album?

Whitechapel have begun to post mysterious images on their Instagram account. Additionally, any prior content available on that account has now been deleted. Some fans believe these enigmatic posts are teasing the band’s next album. You can check them out below. Whitechapel entered the studio to begin recording their next...
Music

Jesy Nelson Stuns in New Promo Ahead of 'Boyz' Single Premiere

The former Little Mix star has set sail on her solo journey and is strutting on full steam to the release of her new single ‘Boyz,’ which is believed to feature none other than Nicki Minaj. Now, she’s revving up the hype machine. Full story below…. Moments ago, the 30-year-old...
Music

New Video: Belly & The Weeknd – 'Die For It' (featuring Nas)

To commemorate the August 27 release of ‘See You Next Wednesday,’ the star-studded third studio album of Palestinian-Canadian rapper Belly, fans were introduced to the song’s The Weeknd and Nas-assisted cut, ‘Die For It.’. What’s more, the tune was brought to life via a post-apocalyptic music video directed by James...

Comments / 0

