Little Mix Tease New Video

Little Mix is kicking off their 10th anniversary with a celebration of their biggest hits and some new songs they're mixing together for a new album titled Between Us. From Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and former member Jesy Nelson's individual auditions on the U.K.'s The X Factor to their formation as one of the most successful girl groups with over 50 million records sold worldwide, Little Mix cherishes all the milestones in a new compilation video that they shared on Instagram Thursday (Aug. 19). And they just set a new one earlier this month: Little Mix clocked in 100 weeks in the U.K. Top 10, thanks to their recent Galantis and David Guetta-assisted "Heartbreak Anthem."