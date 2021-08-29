Cancel
MPD officer suffers serious leg injury after being struck on I-295

WUSA9
WUSA9
 4 days ago
A driver is in custody after police say a Metropolitan Police officer was struck while assisting a motorist on the side of I-295 southbound.

Officers responded to the area near exit 1 around 10:53 p.m. Saturday for reports of an injured officer.

Upon arrival, police say they determined the officer was assisting a motorist on the interstate when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was transported to an area hospital by medevac with a serious but non-life threatening leg injury.

The driver of that vehicle was taken into custody at the scene. Police have not yet identified the driver, or released any information regarding pending charges.

At this time police say there were no other injuries reported at the scene.

Earlier this month, Maryland State Police stated in an initiative to address excessive speeding on I-495 in Prince George's and Montgomery Counties they issued a total of six Move Over Citations and 41 Move Over warnings to motorist over a six-month period.

State Police say these initiatives are data-driven and will focused in areas where crash data indicate they are most needed.

